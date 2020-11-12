Elvira A. Garcia, 89, of Mabton died Nov. 7, 2020.
She was born May 25, 1931, in Michoacan, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, November 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. with the Evening Service to begin at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Graveside service will be Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
