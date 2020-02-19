Emilio “Zapata” Brito, 77, of Grandview, died Feb. 17, 2020.
He was born Aug. 11, 1942 in Guerrero, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser.
