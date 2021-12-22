Enrique Plata Jr., 45, of Prosser died December 11, 2021.
He was born December 17, 1975, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at the Prosser Cemetery, Prosser.
