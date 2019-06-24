Feliciana Tijerina, 96, of Pasco died June 21, 2019.
A former Lower Yakima Valley resident, she was born June 9, 1923 in Nixon, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wsh. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial to follow at the Mabton Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Feliciana’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
