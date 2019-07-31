Fern Gladys Williams, 93, of Goldendale, died July 25, 2019.
She was born April 12, 1926 in Bethune, Colo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Community Brethren Church in Goldendale. Burial will be at the Mabton Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday. Aug. 12, 2019 under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Fern’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
