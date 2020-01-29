Flora “Faye” L. Embree, 88, of Sunnyside died Jan. 21, 2020.
She was born Aug. 12, 1931 in Alstown.
Viewing and visitation were held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Faye’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.