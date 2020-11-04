Florentino Madrigal, 81, of Outlook died Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born June 5, 1939, in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Funeral Service will be Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Florentino’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.