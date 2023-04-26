Frances Guzman, 87, of Yakima died April 18, 2023.
Frances was born in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Those wishing to sign Frances’ online memorial book may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
