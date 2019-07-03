Francisco M. DeLeon, 86, of Grandview died June 24, 2019.
He was born March 11, 1933 in Condinez, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation were Tuesday, July 2, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral services were Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, with burial with at the Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.
Those wishing to sign his online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
