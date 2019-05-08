Francisco Medina Perez, 93, Kennewick died May 5, 2019 in Kennewick. He was born Oct. 5, 1925 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.
Visitation was Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, May 9, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Wapato.
Burial followed at the Reservation Community Memorial Cemetery Park in Wapato.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.