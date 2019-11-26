Frank Moore, 72, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019 at his home in Hood River, Ore.
Frank was born on March 4, 1947.
A service for Frank will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, Ore., 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.