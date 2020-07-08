Graciela Cerda, 58, of Kennewick, former longtime Sunnyside resident, died June 26, 2020.
She was born Oct. 12, 1961 in Black Foot, Idaho.
Viewing and visitation was held Thursday, July 2 from 3-8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Graveside service was Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Graciela’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
