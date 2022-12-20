Guadalupe Jose Hernandez, 77, of Grandview died Dec. 18, 2022.
He was born May 5, 1945, in Robstown, Texas.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Guadalupe’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.