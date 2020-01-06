Guadalupe M. Castro, 83, of Pasco, formerly of Sunnyside died Jan. 4, 2020.
She was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Salitillo, Coahuila, Mexico
Viewing and visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside. Funeral service will be Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
