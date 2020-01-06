Guadalupe Montelongo Sr., 75, of Granger died Jan. 4, 2020.
He was born Sept. 1. 1944 in Rayitos, Tamaulipas, Mexico
Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 4. to 6 p.m. followed by an evening service from 6 to 8p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Good Shephard Church, 1515 Sunnyside Mabton Highway, Sunnyside, with burial to follow at the Zillah Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Guadalupe's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
