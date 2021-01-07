Harold Reich, 73, of Granger died Jan. 6, 2021.
He was born May 27, 1947, in Yakima.
No formal services will be held.
Those wishing to sign Harold’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
