Helen Patricia “Pat” Owens. 73, Grandview, died Nov. 8, 2019.
She was born July 25, 1946 in Grandview.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene, Grandview, with funeral services to begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Pat’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
