Horacio Perez Jr., 62, of Sunnyside died Jan. 10, 2021.
He was born Nov. 15, 1958, in Rio Grande, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Jan. 18, 2021, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with a graveside service to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Horacio's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
