Humberto R. Cantu, 75, of Tacoma died Jan. 19, 2020.
The former longtime Sunnyside resident, was born Nov. 30, 1944 in Edinburg, Texas.
A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, WA. Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Humberto’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
