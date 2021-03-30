Ignacia M. Amador, 78, of Pasco died March 28, 2021.
She was born July 31, 1942, in Elsa, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Inurnment will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.
Those wishing to sign Ignacia's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
