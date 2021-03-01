James Allen Taylor, 67, of Richland died Feb. 23, 2021.
He was born March 10, 1953, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at 12 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign James’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
