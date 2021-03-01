Janet “Jan” Darby Brown, 85, of Grandview died Feb. 26, 2021.
She was born June 19, 1935, in Yakima.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of the service at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Bickleton, I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Jan’s memory may contribute to the Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care or Alder Creek Pioneer Association.
Those wishing to sign Jan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
