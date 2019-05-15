Jennifer Crystal Patterson, 33, of Wapato died May 4, 2019 in Tieton.
She was born Sept. 19, 1985 in Yakima.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, with inurnment to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family care of www.valleyhillsfh.com.
