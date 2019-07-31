Jesus, 10, and Heidy Joanna, 7, Gonzalez Bautista, entered rest on July 25, 2019, at their home in Prosser.
Jesus was born on Aug. 12, 2008, in Hillsboro, Ore., and Heidy Joanna was born on Oct. 10, 2011, in Newberg, Ore.
The family lived in Portland, Ore., and Hermiston, Ore., until making Prosser their home in 2018.
Recitation of The Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Concluding services and burial will follow at the Prosser Cemetery.
Those wishing to may make donations may do so through Benton County Sheriff Foundation.
Those wishing to leave messages, may do so at www.prossserfuneralhome.com.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
