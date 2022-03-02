Joel Rodriguez Garcia, 64, of Richland, WA and longtime Sunnyside resident died Feb. 26, 2022.
He was born April 8, 1957, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at the Grandview Cemetery with Military Honors.
Those wishing to sign Joel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
