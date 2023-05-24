John Edward Howard, 78, of Yakima died May 18, 2023.
He was born May 26, 1944, in Toppenish.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
