John L. Deane, 83, of Harrah died June 25, 2019.
He was born Dec.4, 1935 in The Dalles, Ore.
Visitation was June 28, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.
A celebration of life was Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home with burial at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.