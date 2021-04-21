Jon Raymond Aguilar, 37, of Grandview died April 19, 2021.
He was born October 30, 1983, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to contribute love gifts to the family may call Smith Funeral Home.
If you would like to sign Jon’s online memorial book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
