Jorge Alberto Villafan, 60, of Sunnyside died Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Pajacuaran, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday Nov. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside,
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside. Graveside Service will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Jorge’s online memorial book may do so atfuneralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
