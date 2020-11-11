Jose Diego Salas, 24, of Snohomish, formerly of Sunnyside, died Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born Sept. 4, 1996, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Diego’s memorial book may do so at funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
