Joseph Kalob Tovar, 26, of Sunnyside died Feb. 20, 2020 in Pasco.
He was born June 9, 1993 in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service to start at 4 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign his online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
