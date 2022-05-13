Juan A. Flores, 89, of Sunnyside died May 10, 2022.
He was born July 26, 1932, in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held Monday May 16, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday May 17, 2022, at Iglesia El Calvario in Sunnyside, followed by the graveside service at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Juan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of all arrangements.
