Juan Huerta Uribe Jr., 60, of Outlook died July 17, 2021.
He was born December 31, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 27, 2021, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign John’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
