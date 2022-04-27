Juan “Johnny” F. Ramirez Jr., 47, of Granger died April 24, 2022. He was born March 20, 1975, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with an Evening Service at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Johnny’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
