Juan Ramon Magallan Sr., 67, of Grandview died July 15, 2021.
He was born January 15, 1954, in Mercedes, Texas.
Viewing and visitation was held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at the Mabton Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Juan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
