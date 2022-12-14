Juana Lopez De Valencia, 81, of Granger died Dec. 10, 2022.
She was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Coalcoman Michoacan, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger.
Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Juana’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
