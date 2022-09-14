Judson C. Berg, 72, of Zillah died September 5, 2022.
He was born October 16, 1949, in Richland.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Inurnment will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Judson’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
