Judy Dawson, 75, of Grandview, formerly of Outlook, died Jan. 11, 2020.
She was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Huntsville, Ala.
A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at the home of Debra and John.
Graveside inurnment service will be held at the Green Valley Cemetery in Big Cove, Ala.
Those wishing to sign Judy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
