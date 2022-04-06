Lane Mathew den Hoed, 33, of Blaine, and longtime Grandview resident, died March 29, 2022.
He was born March 18, 1989, in Yakima.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Lane’s memory may contribute to the Trinity Reformed Christian School, 1505 East Grant Avenue Sunnyside, WA 98944
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with interment to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.