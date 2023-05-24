Lenny Krueger, 77, of Wapato died May 21, 2023.
He was born July 15, 1945, in Yakima.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Inurnment service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the All Nation Center in Wapato.
