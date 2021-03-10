Leona G. Clark, 96, of Bickleton died March 6, 2021.
She was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Six Prong, Wash.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church in Bickleton.
Those wishing to sign Leona’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
