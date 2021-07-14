Leonard Holt Brewer, 92, of Mabton died April 18, 2020.
He was born July 28, 1927, in Fife, Washington to Fred Brewer and Bess Holt May.
Due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, his obituary and memorial was postponed.
A graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery, 530 Elmwood Road in Toppenish on July 31, 2021, 11 a.m.
