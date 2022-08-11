Lina Reyes Amaro, 94, of Richland died August 9, 2022.
She was born July 25, 1928, in Garza Valdez, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Washington with Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Lina’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
