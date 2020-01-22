Lucille Apol, 97, of Sunnyside died Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born Feb. 25, 1922 in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church at 11 a.m.
Those wishing to sign Lucille’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.