Luis J. Alcala, 84, of Granger died May 4, 2019 in Granger.
He was born Jan. 8, 1935 in Sterling, Colo.
A visitation was Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary.
Mass of Christian burial was at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Zillah.
Burial was to follow at the Zillah Cemetery, in Zillah.
Those wishing to sign Luis’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.co.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.