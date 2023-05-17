Mae L. Monroe, 95, of Sunnyside died May 12, 2023.
She was born December 22, 1927, in Woodrow, Utah.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Mae’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.