Manuel Mendez, 43, of Portland, formerly of Sunnyside, died Nov. 21, 2019.
He was born July 17, 1976 in Pasco.
Viewing and visitation will be held on will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Manuel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
