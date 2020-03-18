Margarita Degollao, 65, of Grandview died on March 12, 2020.
She was born Aug. 21, 1954 in Holland, Mich.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Margarita’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
