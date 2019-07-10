Maria Belia Gonzalez, 83, of Wapato died July 7, 2019 in Yakima.
She was born May 2, 1936 in Quemado, Texas.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Mass of Christian burial will be at 12 p.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato with burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
