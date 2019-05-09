Maria Jesus Gonzalez-Uribe, 88, of Grandview died May 6, 2019 in Sunnyside.
She was born May 17, 1930 in Calvert, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, May 13, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside with evening services at 6 p.m.
Funeral services be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Smith Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
